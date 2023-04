Un jucător de FIFA în vârstă de 24 de ani câștigă 50.000 de lire sterline pe an din gaming

COME ONNNNNN!! QUALIFIED FOR THE £100,000 ePremierLeague! Representing Fulham, you simply cannot beat the feeling of making an event I’m so happy right now.



Thank you so much all you guys who’ve stuck with me through the highs and lows, love to the Swizzlers, SO BUZZINGGGGG 💙 pic.twitter.com/K7T86yfNDE