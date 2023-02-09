-1.1 C
Bilanț cutremur: 20.000 de morți în Turcia și 3.200 în Siria – VIDEO

Cristina Corpaci
Ultimul bilanț al victimelor cutremurelor anunțat de autoritățile de la Ankara indică aproape 20.000 de morți și în jur de 66 de mii de răniți. De cealaltă parte a graniței, Siria a transmis că numărul persoanelor decedate a urcat la 3.200 și cinci mii de răniți. 

  • Un bebeluș de 20 de zile a fost salvat de sub dărâmături după 60 de ore.

Imaginea dezastrului din Hatay, Turcia.

Hatay, de 5 ani, a fost salvat după 45 de ore de stat sub moloz.

În actualizare!

