Bilanț cutremur: 20.000 de morți în Turcia și 3.200 în Siria – VIDEO

Ultimul bilanț al victimelor cutremurelor anunțat de autoritățile de la Ankara indică aproape 20.000 de morți și în jur de 66 de mii de răniți. De cealaltă parte a graniței, Siria a transmis că numărul persoanelor decedate a urcat la 3.200 și cinci mii de răniți.

Un bebeluș de 20 de zile a fost salvat de sub dărâmături după 60 de ore.

Imaginea dezastrului din Hatay, Turcia.

The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has reached a staggering 19,000. Thousands are still stuck beneath the ruins. Take a look at the tragedy & devastation in Turkey's Hatay province:pic.twitter.com/SjB93rNs3J — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 9, 2023

Hatay, de 5 ani, a fost salvat după 45 de ore de stat sub moloz.

In Hatay, hit by the earthquake, 45 hours later, 5-year-old Mehmet was rescued from the rubble! “You are the hope of our night, Mehmet”. 🥹#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/NoWgjYgPye — God’s Invitations (@imana_davet) February 9, 2023

În actualizare!

