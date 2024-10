Carlos Sainz își îndeplinește obiectivul înainte de plecarea de la Ferrari!

🇲🇽 P1! I’m incredibly happy! Scoring another win here in Mexico is even more special, as it’s almost a second home with the support of these fans! Congrats to the entire team! We’re getting closer in the Construtors’ WC. We’ll fight until the end!



👉https://t.co/YuSdpCA81m pic.twitter.com/5KP4DFRRsr