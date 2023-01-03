Ambasada României le recomandă americanilor să viziteze România în anul 2023

Ambasada României la Washington le recomandă cetățenilor Statelor Unite să viziteze România în anul 2023.

Mesajul Ambasadei este transmis pe pagina ei de Facebook.

„Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023. The end of the pandemic-related restrictions gave a much-awaited boost to local tourism numbers, and more places have worked to gain local and international recognition. We revisit below the destinations that made the headlines last year and the ones gearing up to do so the next for a list of suggestions for 2023”, este mesajul postat de ambasada din Washington.