Ambasada României le recomandă americanilor să viziteze România în anul 2023

Mihai Diac
Ambasada României la Washington le recomandă cetățenilor Statelor Unite să viziteze România în anul 2023.

Mesajul Ambasadei este transmis pe pagina ei de Facebook.

„Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023. The end of the pandemic-related restrictions gave a much-awaited boost to local tourism numbers, and more places have worked to gain local and international recognition. We revisit below the destinations that made the headlines last year and the ones gearing up to do so the next for a list of suggestions for 2023”, este mesajul postat de ambasada din Washington.

Mihai Diac are o experiență ca jurnalist de peste 20 de ani, atât în presa scrisă cât și online. A început să lucreze în presă la ziarul Azi, în anul 1993, în perioada în care era încă student. Ulterior a lucrat la Adevărul, Gândul și Green Report. La “România liberă”, Mihai Diac lucrează din anul 2015. În paralel cu activitatea jurnalistică, Mihai Diac și-a completat și pregătirea de specialitate. El a absolvit, printre altele, Colegiul Național de Apărare și cursul de pregătire a jurnaliștilor pentru zone de război. Printre acțiunile sale de documentare jurnalistică s-au aflat cele de la bordul portavionului american Truman și al fregatei românești Regina Maria, precum și cele din Afganistan, Irak, Transnistria și Georgia.
Bianca Drăgușanu, Revelion cu manele alături de Gabi Bădălău la Bolintin Vale

Lifestyle Redacția - 0
După un an cu multe turbulențe apărute în familia Bădălău, Revelionul i-a prins împreună pe Bianca Drăgușanu și Gabi Bădălău. Blondina și fiul baronului...

Timișoara este capitala europeană a culturii

Cultură Mihai Diac - 0
Orașul Timișoara a primit titlul "Capitala europeană a culturii", pe care îl va deține pe parcursul anului 2023. Timișoara va fi "Capitală europeană" simultan...
