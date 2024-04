Orenburg region, Russia ❗

🌊 In Orsk, the evacuation of residents continues. At the moment, damage to the dam has already occurred in two places and new areas of the city are at risk of flooding. The government decided to cut off electricity ⚡ in flooded areas if the level of… https://t.co/r6V0oWCo9i pic.twitter.com/SwzlpXefsc