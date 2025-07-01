Ambitious redevelopment project aims to create modern multifunctional destinations that will redefine urban shopping experience in Bucharest and Brasov

In a strategic move set to revitalize two of Romania’s most emblematic shopping destinations, Colliers Romania has been appointed to coordinate the comprehensive repositioning process for Unirea Shopping Centers in Bucharest and Brasov. These projects represent far more than simple renovations—they are complete transformations poised to redefine urban retail standards across the country.

The Bucharest Unirea Shopping Center, spanning an impressive 80,000 square meters, alongside its 16,000-square-meter counterpart in Brasov, are preparing for a complete metamorphosis. Colliers’ mandate encompasses conducting concept studies, redefining commercial spaces, and attracting new tenants aligned with current market dynamics and the unique characteristics of each location.

Strategic context and market opportunities

This initiative emerges against the backdrop of fundamental shifts in Romanian consumer behavior, driven by the rapid development of the retail market over the past two decades. The Unirii Square area in Bucharest is undergoing extensive structural rehabilitation, with major works scheduled to last approximately two years—a conjunction that presents the perfect opportunity for commercial reconfiguration.

Until the late 1990s, Bucharest’s Unirea Shopping Center was the capital’s only large-scale shopping destination. Today, with over 50 shopping centers and retail galleries developed in and around Bucharest, the retail landscape has transformed dramatically. However, the Unirii area maintains its attractiveness due to its ultra-central location and proximity to key landmarks including the Old Town, Parliament Palace, and major institutions.

We want Unirea to become a vibrant place once again, offering current and attractive services that combine diverse functions and meet the expectations of a modern audience, states Alexander Adamescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unirea Shopping Center.

The multifunctional vision

The owner’s ambitious objective is to transform Unirea Bucharest into a modern multifunctional space that transcends the traditional fashion-focused retail model. The new concept will integrate a diverse palette of functionalities: restaurants, cafés, rooftop bars, areas dedicated to culture, sports, and entertainment, plus co-working spaces and conventional offices.

This holistic approach addresses the increasingly sophisticated demands of urban consumers and tourists frequenting the central area. The attraction potential is supported by the high population density within Bucharest’s central ring—over 500,000 inhabitants—supplemented by constant traffic generated by offices, institutions, and increasingly important tourism growth.

Tourism impact and economic development

Romania recorded a milestone 2.4 million foreign tourists in 2024, representing a 13.5% increase compared to the previous year. The Old Town – Unirii – Parliament Palace area remains one of the preferred destinations, benefiting from an attractive mix of tourist attractions, cultural events, and leisure options.

For Brasov, the project represents a similar development opportunity. The city is among those with the most accelerated economic and real estate growth over the past 15 years. The shopping center, strategically located near the train station, will serve a population of over 300,000 inhabitants and benefit from easy access and consistent foot traffic.

Implementation Strategy and Future Prospects

The repositioning process will be implemented in phases in Bucharest, beginning with the Splai wing, continuing with the central area, and concluding with the Călărași segment. For Brasov, the building will enter an extensive renovation process, with reopening scheduled for late 2026 or early 2027.

The potential is tremendous, and we are confident that many operators, both local and international, will want to join this project, including brands that are not yet present in the Romanian market, explains Simina Niculita, Head of Retail Agency at Colliers Romania.

Strategic significance for urban regeneration

These repositioning projects represent more than commercial transformations—they are genuine investments in urban regeneration and Romania’s economic future. The Piața Unirii metro station, where three metro lines intersect, remains the city’s main transport hub with nearly 30 million annual passengers recorded in 2015—a figure likely even higher today.

The centers’ ultra-central locations provide exceptional advantages. In Bucharest, the proximity to major hotels, office buildings, and the consistent influx of people generated by tourism creates a dynamic environment ripe for innovative retail concepts. Similarly, Brasov’s central positioning near the train station ensures accessibility and steady visitor flow.

We envision these centers becoming vibrant destinations that positively contribute to urban life. We are honored to play a role in revitalizing these key landmarks in Romania’s commercial landscape, concludes Simina Niculita.

Through creating attractive and modern destinations, the Unirea Shopping Centers will contribute to strengthening Romania’s position on the map of shopping and lifestyle destinations in Eastern Europe, setting new standards for urban retail development in the region.