Sorana Cîrstea câștigă turneul de la Reus și se alege cu premiul de 13.040 euro și 160 puncte WTA

Sorana Cirstea continues her fantastic season (15-3 in the last 18 matches), comes back from 2-5 down in the 3rd set to beat Elizabeth Mandlik 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(1) and win her first career WTA 125 title in Réus. She also has two WTA 250.



Up to #34 in the WTA Ranks, #19 in the Race pic.twitter.com/86etiTEQC0