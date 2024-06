FT" Romania 🇷🇴 3-0 🇺🇦 Ukraine



It's not Cristiano Ronaldo it's Nicolae Stanciu. The Romania captain is the first player from the Saudi Pro League to score at the Euros Championship



Stanciu plies his trade with Damac FC #NBSportUpdates | #EurosKuNBSport | #EURo2024 | #ROUUKR pic.twitter.com/eUcyEEdUF1