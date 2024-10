FCSB poate obține calificarea în 16-imile Europa League cu o victorie împotriva lui Rangers! Cum arată calculele făcute de statisticeni

9 pts are even more likely to be enough for knockout stages (Top 24) in UEL than in UCL.



These teams can reach 9 pts already this week:



🇮🇹 Lazio

🇫🇷 Lyon

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham

🇷🇴 FCSB

🇧🇪 Anderlecht pic.twitter.com/2xL2DNPQ1N