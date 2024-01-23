-4.5 C
OSCAR 2024: „Oppenheimer” a primit 13 nominalizări, iar „Barbie” opt selecţii

Film
Actualizat:
Cristina Corpaci
de Cristina Corpaci

Lungmetrajul „Oppenheimer” conduce topul nominalizărilor la cea de-a 96-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, cu un total de 13, urmat de „Poor Things” cu 11, „Killers of the Flower Moon” cu 10 şi „Barbie” cu opt. 

Actorii Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”, “Joker: Folie à Deux”) şi Jack Quaid (“The Boys”, “Oppenheimer”) au anunţat, marţi, nominalizaţii, în direct de la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film: „American Fiction”, „Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, „Past Lives”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun regizor: Justine Triet – „Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”, Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”, Jonathan Glazer – „The Zone of Interest”  

Cea mai bună actriţă: Annette Bening – „Nyad”, Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”, Emma Stone – „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun actor: Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”, Colman Domingo – „Rustin”, Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”, Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”, Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”  

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”, America Ferrera – “Barbie”, Jodie Foster – “Nyad”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”  

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:  Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction” , Robert DeNiro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”, Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”  

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „The Holdovers”, „Maestro”, „May December”, „Past Lives”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „American Fiction”, „Barbie”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Io Capitano” (Italia), „Perfect Days” (Japonia), „Society of the Snow” (Spania), „The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germania), „The Zone of Interest” (Marea Britanie)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy and the Heron”, „Elemental”, „Nimona”, „Robot Dreams”, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”   

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”, „The Eternal Memory”, „Four Daughters”, „To Kill a Tiger”, „20 Days in Mariupol”

Cea mai bună imagine: „El Conde”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun montaj: „Anatomy of a Fall” , „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”  

Cel mai bun sunet: „The Creator”, „Maestro”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Oppenheimer”, „The Zone of Interest” 

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Creator”, „Godzilla Minus One”, „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Napoleon”

Machiaj şi coafură: „Golda”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „Society of the Snow”

Cele mai bune costume: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Golda”, „Poor Things”

Coloană sonoră: Laura Karpman – „American Fiction”, John Williams – „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Robbie Robertson – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Ludwig Göransson – „Oppenheimer”, Jerskin Fendrix – „Poor Things”

Cântec original: „The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot), „I’m Just Ken” (Barbie), „It Never Went Away” (American Symphony), „Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon), „What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Design de producţie: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”  

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „The After”, „Invincible”, „Night of Fortune”, „Red, White and Blue”, „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „Letter to a Pig” , „Ninety-Five Senses”, „Our Uniform”, „Pachyderme”, „War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „The ABCs of Book Banning”, „The Barber of Little Rock”, „Island in Between”, „The Last Repair Shop”, „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

