Taifunul Doksuri face ravagii în Asia

Impacted by Doksuri, fifth typhoon of this year, heavy rainfall hit regions in north #China, including #Beijing, Hebei and Shandong.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in east China’s Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain. It moved to… pic.twitter.com/E1lcAUmCd0

— IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2023