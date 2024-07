Victorie pentru Anca Todoni! Românca merge în turul doi la Wimbledon

Anca's Away!



I said it back in May when she was outside the top 200, and I'll say it again; Anca Todoni's gonna hit the top 100 very, very soon.



The Romanian stays undefeated in her grand slam debut, defeating Olga Danilovic, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the 2nd round at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/lHi47rjTme