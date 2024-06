RIP Shifty Shellshock.



Crazytown's "Butterfly" was the definitive Y2K hit – the rap-rock distillation of frosted tips, tongue rings & tramp stamps.



But they also embodied the goofy, sun-stunned, post-RHCP Sunset Strip L.A. A place of terrible tattoos & bad ideas, but very fun pic.twitter.com/H9vZ1UpZGn