Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic se califică în semifinale. Adversar posibil, Carlos Alcaraz

22 times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is now two wins away from an all-time Men's Singles record of 23 Majors, after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros.



19 consecutive Grand Slam wins.



Next? Alcaraz or Tsitsipas. pic.twitter.com/1Q1RElWlOF